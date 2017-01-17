EXCLUSIVE: Amman Abbasi’s Dayveon is making its world premiere as the opening-night film of the Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT sidebar. It’s Abbasi’s first feature, and he’s flanked by executive producers David Gordon Green and James Schamus who backing the play of Abbasi, a Little Rock, AR native who wrote, directed, edited and composed the music for the movie.

The pic centers on 13-year-old Dayveon (Devin Blackmon) who is initiated into a local gang of Bloods in his rural Arkansas town after his older brother is shot and killed. It follows three days in his life as he is pressed to choose between a brotherhood shadowed by violence, and the humble kinship of what remains of his family. Abbasi, who just signed with CAA, developed the script with input from local gang members and cast non-pro actors in key roles. Visit Films is repping sales rights in Park City.

The first Park City screening is Thursday afternoon at The Marc but until then check out the clip above.