The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will honor former longtime Entertainment Tonight host Mary Hart and Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune producer Harry Friedman with Lifetime Achievement Awards at this year’s Daytime Emmys.

National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

Friedman will receive his at the 44th Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Friday, April 28. Hart will be honored on Sunday, April 30 at the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards. Both presentations will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California.

Hart hosted Entertainment Tonight from 1982 to 2011, a record-setting 29 year run for hosting a magazine show. As one of the first entertainment news shows on television, Hart opened the door to the genre and paved the way for other hosts such as Mario Lopez, Billy Bush, Maria Menounos, Nancy O’Dell, Liz Hernandez, Natalie Morales, among others. She currently recurs on Freeform’s Baby Daddy, where she plays a comical fictionalize version of herself, who hosts a morning show, Mary.

Friedman first joined Wheel of Fortune as a producer in 1995, adding producer duties for Jeopardy! in 1997. The next year, he helped launch Rock & Roll Jeopardy, which aired on VH1. Under Friedman’s direction, Jeopardy become the most honored syndicated game show in television history, winning its first Peabody Award in 2011 and a total of 33 Emmys, including the 2015 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show. His other writing and producing credits range from network primetime specials, such as American Yearbook for CBS, to documentaries and home video.