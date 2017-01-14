“My only rule was not to violate any closed-door sessions I had with my co-hosts or in any interviews I’ve done over the years,” Star Jones said of Vh1’s series Daytime Divas, which is based on her book “Satan’s Sisters” which, in turn, is based on her time on The View.

“You can’t tell secrets of those yo u put your Spanx on with,” Jones, who on appeared on the Barbara Walters-created ABC daytime series from 1997 to 2006, said to the disappointment of TV critics at TCA.

Daytime Divas centers on daytime TV talk show The Lunch Hour. Vanessa Williams plays the show’s creator and host, a formidable, powerful woman who fears she’s being put out to pasture. Like The View, The Lunch Hour features five women with very different points of view who, on air, are best friends and colleagues; of air, not so much.

Jones insisted the only feedback she’d heard from her The View colleagues came from Joy Behar, and only to ask, “Who is playing me?”

One TV critic assumed the book had to be toned down a lot, for basic cable. Jones responded that the most fun she’s had with the show was when Standards and Practices sent notes telling her she’s only allowed “two ‘shits’ and four ‘damns’ per episode.

“Two ‘shits’ and four ‘damns’?! What are we, PBS?!” one TV critic complained.

Star clarified, promising “several F-bombs – and there’s a ‘C’!”

That seemed to do the trick.