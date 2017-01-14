VH1’s upcoming satirical series Daytime Divas is cracking the fourth wall when it debuts later this spring, as the network today announced several real life daytime talk personalities will be making guest appearances. Among the announced guests, Star Jones, whose novel Satan’s Sisters… A Novel of Fiction inspired the series and who co-executive produces. Other guests include The Real‘s Tamera Mowry-Housley, and The View co-hosts including Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Sara Haines. Additional guest stars include Richard T. Jones (American Horror Story), Tammy Blanchard (Talulah) and Ness Bautista (Sense8).

The show is a satirical take on the daily talk show grind, following the cast of fictional chat show “The Lunch Hour”: Maxine (Vanessa Williams), Mo (Tichina Arnold), Heather (Fiona Gubelmann), Kibby (Chloe Bridges), and Nina (Camille Guaty). But behind the scenes is backstage power struggles, diva fits, and affairs.

Jones will play herself, crossing paths with Nina (Camille Guaty) in a gifting suite.

Mowry-Housley will play a friend of Mo’s (Tichina Arnold) who gives her career advice.

The cast of “The View,” including Behar, Hostin, Bila and Haines will play themselves.

Richard T. Jones will play Ben Branson, a real estate mogul on a blind date with Maxine.

Blanchard will play Sheree Ainsley, Kibby’s scheming mother.

Bautista will play Andrew Weller, Nina’s husband and a rising politician who is about to begin a campaign for Congress.

The show was developed for television by Amy Engelberg and Wendy Engelberg, who also executive produce alongside showrunners Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler, Josh Berman, Star Jones, Suzanne de Passe, Madison Jones and Susan Levison. Suzanne Coston serves as co-executive producer.