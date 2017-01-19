Days Of Our Lives, NBC’s sole daytime drama, is in its 51st season, and discussions are underway for a 52nd, which I hear could be the series’ last.

Days‘ future had been thrown into question by the recent hire by NBC News of Fox News’ Megyn Kelly, whose contract includes an NBC daytime talk show. While Kelly has been rumored to take over the 9 AM or 10 AM hour of Today, Days of Our Lives was brought into the conversation since it occupies a daytime hour owned by the network, has not been renewed for next season and because ABC canceled a daytime soap to accommodate the Katie Couric daytime talker. I hear Days‘ fate and Kelly’s show are not related, and conversations about another season of Days are going on separately. I hear the odds are about 60-40 at the moment in favor of renewal.

“We haven’t made decisions, but we like that show,” NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline at TCA. “I think we will know more in couple of months. As they age, these shows diminish, there is a lot of delayed viewing and very little linear viewing anymore, you have to keep looking at that.”

Added NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke, “We hope that the show comes back.”

Days is produced by Sony TV, which also is behind CBS’ veteran daytime drama The Young and the Restless.

