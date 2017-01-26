EXCLUSIVE: House Of Lies star Dawn Olivieri and Mo McRae (Fox’s Pitch) have snatched up roles in Diamond Film Production’s Den of Thieves, the crime thriller for STX that stars Gerard Butler. Christian Gudegast is at the helm for this film, which he co-wrote with Paul Sheuring.

Based on true events, Den of Thieves is a bold action thriller in the tradition of Heat. It follows an elite crew of bank robbers who set out to pull off the ultimate heist and get to the money first, right under the noses of Los Angeles’ most feared division of law enforcement.

Olivieri will play Debbie, the estranged wife of Butler’s character ‘Big Nick’ Flanagan, a corrupt cop and McRae will play a sheriff working under Big Nick. Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Pablo Schreiber, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Meadow Williams co-star. Tucker Tooley and Mark Canton are producing with Butler and Alan Siegel. Glenn Feig of Diamond Film is an executive producer with Scott Lumpkin and Jamie Marshall.

Olivieri’s film credits include Summit’s The Last Witch Hunter and the upcomnig David Ayer film Bright. She is repped by Atlas Artists, Gersh and Bloom, Hergott. McRae has appeared in Lee Daniel’s The Butler and Jean-Marc Valle’s Wild. He is with CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Hilary Shor.