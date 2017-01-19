Indie producer and distributor Tinopolis Group has appointed David Mortimer to the new role of Director of Content. The exec will be responsible for UK content direction and performance, working with Tinopolis’ production companies there and in the U.S. to develop a strong transatlantic production strategy. Mortimer joins from NBCUniversal where he was SVP Factual & Entertainment, overseeing unscripted production companies in the UK, Australia, Canada and Asia. He will report to Arwel Rees, CEO, Tinopolis Group and work alongside Creative Director John Willis.

Tinopolis, which is one of the biggest remaining indies, has steadily been building its arsenal and Mortimer will be charged with driving further growth by recruiting new talent, with an emphasis on popular factual and factual entertainment.

In 2014, Tinopolis acquired Top Chef producer Magical Elves after buying A. Smith & Co. and Base Productions in 2011. It also owns Pioneer, Mentorn Media, Passion Distribution and Firecracker with bases in London, Wales, Glasgow and Los Angeles.

Mortimer left NBCU in September. Prior to that, he grew unscripted from 12 hours in 2011 to more than 150 hours last year, winning commissions from key territories such as the UK, U.S., Australia, Canada, France and Germany. Programs included Made In Chelsea (Channel 4), The Real Housewives franchise (Bravo), Driving School Of Mum & Dad (Sky 1) and QuizUp (NBC).

Before joining NBCU, Mortimer was Co-founder and Managing Director of indie production company, Fever Media with credits including The People’s Quiz (BBC One), No Place Like Home (ITV), Bang Goes The House (Sky1), Move Like Michael Jackson (BBC Three), Murder Most Famous (BBC Two) and America’s Next Top Pop Group (MTV). He has also held various production and commissioning roles at the BBC.