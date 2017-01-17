EXCLUSIVE: Former top A&E and History executive David McKillop, who developed and put on the air such hit series as Duck Dynasty and Storage Wars, has signed an in-house deal with distributors Jupiter and Sky Vision to develop and produce new series.

David McKillop Jupiter/Sky Vision

Under the pact, Europa, McKillop’s independent production company, will be housed in Jupiter’s Manhattan offices. In addition to projects already in development at the History Channel, Discovery Communications and two Jupiter series for NatGeo, McKillop will shepherd the development of new documentary and hybrid scripted-style projects for cable and online.

”Having worked with David for many years, I can attest that he is one of the most gifted creatives in the entertainment industry and an ideal partner for Jupiter,” said Stephen Land, CEO and Executive Producer of Jupiter Entertainment. Added Jane Millichip, Managing Director of Sky Vision, the international distribution and production arm of Sky, “David takes brilliant ideas and turns them into inclusive, populist television.”

From 2011-15, McKillop was general manager and EVP of A&E Television Networks, where he developed Duck Dynasty, Storage Wars and Cartel Land. Prior to that, McKillop was SVP, development and programming for sibling History, launching Pawn Stars and developing and greenlighting Hatfields & McCoys and Gettysburg. McKillop most recently was CCO and partner in Howard T. Owens’ multiplatform production company Propagate, backed by A+E Networks.

