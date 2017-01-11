Currently President of Viacom International Media Networks’ operations in the UK, and Northern and Eastern Europe, David Lynn has been appointed President and CEO of the full VIMN group. He will have management oversight of all of Viacom’s media networks and related businesses outside the U.S., reporting to Bob Bakish. Bakish was previously CEO of VIMN and was promoted to President and CEO of Viacom Inc last month.

VIMN is managed out of London where Lynn will be based. The group was formed in 2011 and has continued to expand Viacom’s global footprint across TV and digital with over 200 branded channels reaching 3.9B subscribers in more than 180 countries. Significantly in the UK, the company acquired free-to-air broadcaster Channel 5 in 2014. Lynn led that pick-up and integration with the channel delivering its highest-ever operating profit in the latest fiscal year.

Also in the UK Viacom’s pay-TV channels — including Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon — accounted for one in every six hours of commercial TV watched by the key demo in the market last year.

Lynn said today, “This is an exciting time to be taking the reins, with VIMN having a vital role to play in Bob’s plans for accelerating Viacom’s growth and maximizing its potential.”

The exec previously was SVP, Managing Director for Nickelodeon UK and a Viacom EVP Managing Director from 2007. He and was promoted to President for VIMN in the UK, Northern and Eastern Europe in 2014.