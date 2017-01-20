Twin Peaks creator David Lynch has released a statement on the passing of Miguel Ferrer, who will be seen in the revival of the cult series. Ferrer died of cancer Thursday morning at the age of 61.

“On behalf of myself and our Twin Peaks family, we love Miguel Ferrer. We loved working with him. We are very sad to see him go. Our best thoughts for his good family,” Lynch wrote.

Lynch also released a photo (see below) of Ferrer on set. Ferrer was among the first actors signed for the new series, on which he reprised his role as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield from the groundbreaking original drama, which aired on ABC. It premieres May 21 on Showtime.

Photo credit: Twin Peaks Productions, Inc. / Suzanne Tenner

Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost tweeted yesterday, following Ferrer’s passing:

1) A death in the family: just learned we lost Miguel Ferrer today. Join me pls in sending sympathy to his wife and family. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

2) We go back to 1974. Broke in on the same show. Great talent, better man. Working & writing for him a highlight in every part of my life. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017