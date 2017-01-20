Twin Peaks creator David Lynch has released a statement on the passing of Miguel Ferrer, who will be seen in the revival of the cult series. Ferrer died of cancer Thursday morning at the age of 61.
“On behalf of myself and our Twin Peaks family, we love Miguel Ferrer. We loved working with him. We are very sad to see him go. Our best thoughts for his good family,” Lynch wrote.
Lynch also released a photo (see below) of Ferrer on set. Ferrer was among the first actors signed for the new series, on which he reprised his role as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield from the groundbreaking original drama, which aired on ABC. It premieres May 21 on Showtime.
Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost tweeted yesterday, following Ferrer’s passing:
No Comments