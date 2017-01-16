EXCLUSIVE: David Haydn-Jones has landed a recurring role as the mysterious Mr. Ketch on the CW’s long-running fantasy drama Supernatural. Teased in the fall-finale episode in December, the character is an associate of the British Men of Letters – a shadowy organization of monster hunters operating in the UK. He’s suave, handsome, totally competent — and a sociopath.

Haydn-Jones has starred in a number of Hallmark movies including last year’s My Christmas Dream, and his recent credits also include guest spots on Modern Family and Mistresses. He will make his onscreen Supernatual debut January 26 in the midseason premiere episode ominously titled “First Blood.”

The actor is repped by the Characters Talent Agency.