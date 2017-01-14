Three months after the release of Goliath and a week after the show won a Golden Globe for star Billy Bob Thornton, Amazon still has not renewed the freshman drama series from David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro. After Thornton expressed optimism about a second season after his Globe win, Kelley shared the sentiment today at TCA where he was presenting his new HBO limited series Big Little Lies.

“We are hopeful, I believe it’s likely,” Kelley told Deadline about more Goliath. “We were told — you have to believe their own press releases — that it’s their No.1 show. That leads us to believe that we probably would be picked up for a second season.”

20th TV

Kelley also was asked about the upcoming L.A. Law reboot, set in contemporary Los Angeles, which is being written by the original series’ co-creator Steven Bochco and one of the series’ original writers, Billy Finkelstein.

“It’s exciting,” Kelley said.

For Kelley, then a lawyer looking to transition to writing, L.A. Law was his first TV writing job, which launched his TV career. Asked whether he would write for the new installment, Kelley said, “The show is in great hands with Steven and Bill, they don’t need my help.”