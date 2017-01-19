The prolific The Mark Gordon Company has hired veteran executive and producer David Brownfield as Executive Vice President. In his new role, Brownfield will supervise all production activities for TMGC’s current series as well as work closely with the company’s creative team in developing premium television content. He will report to CEO Mark Gordon.

The move comes as TMGC experiences a notable increase in its production of on-air programming for both domestic and international markets. The company has seven television series currently on air and a full slate of upcoming high-profile feature films including Molly’s Game, The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, and Murder On The Orient Express. Most recently, TMGC and its partner Entertainment One (eOne), inked a multiyear deal with with Xavier Marchand’s Moonriver Content banner to increase the volume of UK and European television and film projects coming to them for financing, co-producing and distribution.

Brownfield comes to TMGC from Eleven Stitches Productions, CBS Television Studios, where he served as Executive Producer. His hourlong drama, The Case Runner was in development at CBS Network for the 2016-17 season. Prior to that, David was SVP of Current Programs at CBS Television for nine years. He was responsible for overseeing the creative development of over 20 scripted series per season, including CSI, NCIS, The Good Wife, The Big Bang Theory, and How I Met Your Mother. Brownfield was intricately involved in all aspects of ongoing series, regularly interfacing with senior management for the network’s Scheduling, Marketing, Casting, Digital and Business Affairs departments. David joined CBS in 2001 and served as VP Current Programs before he was made a department head in 2004. Before joining CBS, David worked as a comedy writer on several series, including Boy Meets World and The Drew Carey Show. He also worked as a Current and Development executive at ABC Network from 1993-97.

“David is a rare talent whose immense creative abilities match his superb skills in keeping productions on track,” said Gordon. “He is a highly respected and effective executive with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with in the past on Criminal Minds. We are delighted to have him steer our programming activities and help us continue to develop and expand our television pipeline.”

The company is currently in production on hit TV series including Ray Donovan (Showtime), Grey’s Anatomy (ABC), Criminal Minds and franchise spin-off Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (CBS), and Quantico (ABC). The company also serves as the lead studio for new series Designated Survivor starring Kiefer Sutherland and Conviction starring Hayley Atwell, both of which premiered last fall on ABC.