Dave Franco, known for films including the Neighbors and Now You See Me franchises, has signed with WME for representation, moving from CAA. Franco has been busy, having recently wrapped the Netflix drama 6 Balloons, Warner Bros’ animated film The Lego Ninjago Movie and Good Universe’s The Masterpiece, in which he appears alongside brother James Franco.

He also co-starred opposite Alison Brie, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly and Molly Shannon in Jeff Baena’s The Little Hours, premiering this week at the Sundance Film Festival. Other film credits include Jonathan Levine’s zombie pic Warm Bodies and Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman’s Nerve with Emma Roberts.

He continues to be repped by Anonymous Content and Felker Toczek.