Managers Daniel Pancotto and Jon Kanak, who have been helping lead the expansion of Magnet Management, have just been promoted. Pancott, who represents Tom Cavanaugh from CW’s The Flash and Jonathan Sadowski from Young and Hungry, has been named Head of Talent at the firm, while Kanak has been named Head of International. Pancotto also reps breakout Flash star Carlos Valdes. Kanak reps Marcus Kryler & Fredrik Akerstrom (Hummingbird, Battlefield One), Tom Daley (Tiger House), Jared Cowie (Bismark), Richard Hobley (Slumber) and Vuk Rsumovic (No One’s Child). Both Pancotto and Kanak have been with Magnet for roughly a year.