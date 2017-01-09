Daniel Cohan, who for the past 11 years has worked in WME’s Motion Picture department, has moved to join ICM Partners’ Motion Picture Literary department. The agency just announced the hire internally, I’m told. It’s the latest WME agent to land elsewhere: Most recently, Rob Carlson, the well regarded lit agent who spent the last 25 years with WME, joined UTA in the same department.

Chyna Photography

Cohan, who began his career as a corporate attorney, brings with him to ICM filmmakers including Dave Wilson (Monolith), Simon McQuoid (Mortal Combat), Mike P. Nelson (The Domestics) and Megan Griffiths (Lucky Them), and writers including T.S. Nowlin (Maze Runner), Sean O’Keefe (The Green Hornet), Zak Olkewicz (Malignant Man) and Ian Fried (Spectral).