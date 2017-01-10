Veteran TV writer Dan Wilcox has been named this year’s recipient of the WGA West’s Morgan Cox Award, which is given in recognition of “exemplary service to the guild.” The award will be presented at the Writers Guild Awards L.A. ceremony on February 19.

“Dan Wilcox has been, in a sustained and deeply moving way, a voice for the voiceless,” said WGA West president Howard A. Rodman. “His work, at once passionate and effective, has been on behalf of those who might otherwise lack the power to make themselves fully heard. For more than a decade he’s devoted countless hours to the widest array of essential guild committees: It’s often seemed that the way to get Dan to do something is to assure him that the task will be thankless. This award is a way for all of us to acknowledge his extraordinary devotion to his fellow writers and their guild.”

A guild member for more than 50 years, Wilcox is best known as a three-time Emmy-nominated writer on the classic show M*A*S*H. He won a 1970 Emmy for his writing on Sesame Street and has penned numerous other shows including Alice, Good Times, Angie, The New Little Rascals, The Waverly Wonders, America 2Night, The Duck Factory, Newhart, FM, Murder, She Wrote, Growing Pains, Diagnosis Murder, The Jeff Foxworthy Show, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Cosby, Becker and Roots: The Next Generation.

Behind the scenes at the guild, he’s been a board member and a strike captain and has served on numerous committees, currently serving as the chair of the Career Longevity Committee.