Emmy-winning director-producer Dan Sackheim (The Americans) has boarded Amazon’s upcoming series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as Producing Director and Executive Producer.

Sackheim will direct multiple episodes of the series, which hails from the Lost duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland, Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount TV.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero, starring John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish. It centers on Jack Ryan (Krasinski), an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. The series follows Ryan as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. Cornish plays Jack’s love interest Cathy Mueller.

Norwegian helmer Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game, Passengers) is set to direct the opening episode.

Sackheim served as executive producer/director on Seasons 2 and 3 of FX’s critically praised drama series The Americans. He began his directing career working on series such as Law & Order, ER and NYPD Blue, for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series. He then went on to produce and direct on Fox’s series The X-Files and House.

Some of his recent directing credits include HBO’s Game of Thrones and The Leftovers, AMC’s Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle and the new Netflix series Ozark.

In addition to his television work, Sackheim directed the Sony feature film The Glass House which starred Leelee Sobieski, Diane Lane and Stellan Skarsgard.