Dan Kay Jr., a contestant on CBS’ Survivor: Gabon, died unexpectedly December 31 in his hometown of Brookline, NH, according to his obituary. He was 40. The cause of death is unknown, but foul play is not suspected.

Survivor host Jeff Probst shared the news via Twitter, writing: “I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan’s family.”

I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan's family. — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) January 4, 2017

Kay appeared on the 17th season of the Africa-set Survivor in 2008. He was the eighth person to be voted off the hit CBS reality competition, which was won by high school physics teacher Robert “Bob” Crowley.

Kay, who worked as an attorney, is survived by two children, his mother, a sister, and two nieces, and his girlfriend, according to his obituary posted on the Lambert Funeral Home website.