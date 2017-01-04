Dan Guando, who worked at The Weinstein Company for 12 years, most recently serving as the U.S. head of acquisitions, production and development, is joining Bloom as President of Production. He will report to Bloom co-founder Alex Walton to oversee and grow the company’s film slate.

While at TWC, Guando oversaw the acquisition and release of dozens of films including The Imitation Game, The Artist, Fruitvale Station, Philomena, The Grandmaster, Snowpiercer, Blue Valentine, Begin Again, Sing Street and The Founder.

The move to Bloom means Guando will relocate from New York to Los Angeles and help the company enter into content creation. Bloom’s current slate is an impressive one: For 2017, it includes Scott Cooper’s Hostiles, starring Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike; Martin Zandvliet’s The Outsider, starring Jared Leto; Federico D’Alessandro’s Tau, starring Maika Monroe and Ed Skrein; Paul Weitz’s Bel Canto, starring Julianne Moore and Ken Watanabe; Danny Strong’s Rebel In The Rye, starring Nicholas Hoult; George Clooney’s Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore; and Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s Woodshock, starring Kirsten Dunst.

The company was founded only about two years ago with financier Ken Kao. Bloom sees Guando’s hire as helping in the next phase of the company’s growth for its international licensing partners.