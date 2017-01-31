EXCLUSIVE: FilmNation Entertainment is about to hit the market with a hot package, the next film written/directed by Dan Fogelman, creator of the hit freshman drama series This Is Us. Fogelman previously set Oscar Isaac to star in Life Itself, and joining him will be Olivia Wilde, Ready Player One star Olivia Cooke, Antonio Banderas, Laia Costa (Newness) and Samuel L. Jackson. Fogelman’s Life Itself script hit the Black List before the NBC series took off, and when FilmNation bought it last summer, three studios bid on it.

Studios will have another crack at the fully packaged film, with Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey producing with FilmNation’s Aaron Ryder. FilmNation is financing the film and will sell offshore territories at Berlin. WME Global will begin shopping the domestic rights tomorrow.

Isaac and Wilde play a lovestruck couple who become the catalyst for a multi-generational relationship drama, with the characters connected by a tragic event. The film will shoot in New York and Seville, Spain, this spring.