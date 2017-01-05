Twentieth Century Fox Film Chairman/CEO Stacey Snider has named Dan Berger to be the film studio’s chief corporate spokesman. Berger, who has been Head of Corporate Communications at DreamWorks Animation, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications and will lead Fox Film’s global corporate communications team. He starts Monday.

“Dan is a well-respected communications executive, who brings to the table a wealth of knowledge and proven strategic capabilities,” Snider said. “I am happy to welcome him back into the Fox family at this very exciting time for our company.”

Berger replaces longtime chief communications officer Chris Petrikin, who in late October set his departure with plans to form a strategic communications and crisis management consultancy, with Fox his first client. Berger knows the Fox lot well. He spent nine years there in a variety of senior communications roles, most recently as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. From 2009 to 2013, he was Vice President of Communications for News Corporation – 21st Century Fox’s corporate predecessor – and previously served as Vice President of Corporate Communications for Fox Interactive Media, the parent company of News Corporation’s digital businesses. He got to know Snider at DWA, where in addition to chief spokesman he was the company’s navigating internal and external communications during the company’s sale to NBCUniversal.

Prior to DWA, Berger served stints at Yahoo!, and New York-based PR firms including Edelman Worldwide and GCI Group.