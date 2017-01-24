EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has acquired the Sonia Purnell book A Woman Of No Importance, and has attached Star WarsDaisy Ridley to star. The book by the author of Clementine is the biography of American heiress and super-spy Virginia Hall, who attempted to break into the ranks of the American Foreign Service in the years before World War II. Rejected because of gender and a disability — she lost part of her leg in a hunting accident — Hall worked during the war for the British intelligence unit SOE. She later joined the OSS, the forerunner of the CIA.

Ridley is currently shooting the Murder On The Orient Express at Fox, and will reprise in the just-named Star Wars: The Last Jedi. She is also attached to Chaos Walking at Lionsgate, Kolma at Paramount and the indie Ophelia.

CAA brokered the deal with lit agent Grainne Fox at Fletcher & Company.