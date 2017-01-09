Landing the most Golden Globes nominations may turn out to be a disadvantage. For a second year in a row, the network that led the pack of nominations was left empty-handed at the awards show.

HBO, which scored 14 nominations, including multiple mentions for limited series The Night Of, buzzy new drama Westworld and veterans Game of Thrones and Veep, was not able to convert any as the drama, comedy and limited series categories were dominated by Netflix’s The Crown, FX’s Atlanta and FX’s People v. O.J. Simpson/AMC’s The Night Manager. Meanwhile, FX, which was a distant No.2 on nominations day with 9 noms, topped the list of trophies tonight with 4.

This is not that that shocking for the Globes, which features very few TV categories, often dominated by handful of series, many of which score double wins. Last year, Netflix, which was the most nominated network with 8 noms, also did not get a single trophy.

So next time a network leads the tally of most Golden Globe nominations, its executives may want to hold off on popping the champagne.