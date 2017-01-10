HBO has acquired U.S. TV rights to Cries From Syria, the follow-up documentary from Evgeny Afineevsky, who helmed last year’s Oscar- and Emmy-nominated Winter On Fire. Syria is having its world premiere in the Sundance Film Festival’s Documentary Premieres section this month, and HBO will debut it on Monday, March 13.

The docu provides a harrowing account of the ongoing Syrian civil war from the inside out, drawing from 100 hours of footage shot by activists and citizen journalists. “This is an unabashed, unadulterated view of war,” said HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins in announcing the deal. “The brutality of man’s inhumanity to man is blatantly uncovered, exposing war as it is, not as it seems to be.”

The pact was negotiated by HBO with Cries From Syria executive producer David Dinerstein.

The docu premieres at Sundance on January 22.