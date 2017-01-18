EXCLUSIVE: As the U.S. broadcast media remains laser-focused on all things Donald Trump, it’s easy to forget that there’s other news in the world. And we need to take notice of it. Take this clip of Cries From Syria, Evgeny Afineevsky’s documentary that HBO acquired last week and screens at Sundance.

The filmmaker’s follow-up to Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom, which scored Oscar and Emmy noms, is a lesson in misery and man’s contempt for his fellow man that no parent wants their children to experience. The docu provides a harrowing account of the ongoing Syrian civil war from the inside out, drawing from 100 hours of footage shot by activists and citizen journalists. Yes, it takes place in a battle-ravaged country halfway around the world, but it’s a stark reminder that we live in uncertain times. The child narrating his drawing for the camera has known no other life than death coming from all sides and above. You just want to hug him and tell him it’s going to be OK. Even if it’s an outright lie.

The film premieres March 13 on HBO. Be advised: This is not easy to watch, but you probably should.