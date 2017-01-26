Craig Ferguson is set to launch a live daily show on SiriusXM starting Monday, February 27.

The Craig Ferguson Show will feature the former longtime Late Late Show host giving his take on the news of the day, along with celebrity interviews, sketches and correspondent stories. Ferguson also will take calls from listeners. The show will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, airing weekdays from 6-8 PM ET.

“This is premium quality drive-time entertainment. It’s like Game of Thrones in your car without pictures. Also, given recent events on earth, I wanted to return to a daily show without the restriction of wearing pants or shaving [anywhere],” said Ferguson. “I look forward to working in an environment that has zero censorship and zero network interference. The melon-farmers at SiriusXM told me to say that.”

Ferguson exited as host of The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson in 2014 after a 10-year run on CBS. He most recently hosted the daytime syndicated game show Celebrity Name Game, which wraps in March after a three-season run, and History’s Join or Die.