Prepare to grab your London slang dictionary and turn the subtitles on. Following in the footsteps of film-to-television adaptations like Fargo comes Snatch, Crackle’s upcoming original scripted series based loosely on the 2000 Guy Ritchie-directed crime/comedy film of the same name. The first trailer has been set loose into the wild, and you can watch it here now.

Set to premiere on Crackle Thursday, March 16, the 10 episode series starring Rupert Grint (the Harry Potter series), supposedly inspired by a real-life heist, centers on a group of twenty-something, up and coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime. The group must quickly learn to navigate the treacherous waters of London’s underworld as rogue cops, gypsy fighters, international mobsters and local villains descend.

The interesting thing about the trailer is how much this take on Snatch feels like Ritchie’s debut feature, the similarly-themed Lock Stock & Two Smoking Barrels from 1998. While several of the plot beats seen in the trailer are straight out of Snatch, there are moments that feel much closer to Lock Stock‘s bros-in-trouble camaraderie. Either way, I love how as an adult Rupert Grint has become one of England’s best go-to actors for playing shabby, run down sleazebags.

Snatch also features Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, Phoebe Dynevor, Juliet Aubrey, Dougray Scott, and guest star Ed Westwick. It’s produced by Alex De Rakoff who also serves as writer and showrunner,