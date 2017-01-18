Courtney Simon, whose writing credits include seven Daytime Emmy Awards and seven Writers Guild Awards for her work on 12 different daytime dramas, will be honored with the Writers Guild of America East’s Richard B. Jablow Award at the 69th annual WGA Awards on February 19, 2017.

The award was established in 1978 to recognize devoted service to the Guild. It honors Richard B. Jablow, who helped found the WGAE, authored its constitution and served as its first counsel.

WGAE also announced the initial of presenters for the New York half of the show, hosted by Lewis Black. They include Becky Ann Baker (Girls), Dylan Baker (The Americans), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Bill Camp (The Night Of), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Jill Kargman (Odd Mom Out), Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland), Amber Ruffin (Late Night With Seth Meyers), David Simon (The Deuce), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Triumph The Insult Comic Dog (Triumph’s Election Special) and Steve Young (Maya & Marty).

A Guild member since 1980, Simon has served on the WGAE Council since 2007, where she has been active in lobbying efforts to promote a diversity-based tax credit in New York State. She co-chairs the WGAE Diversity Coalition, is a member of the Awards Committee and has been chair of the Daytime Committee. Her writing credits include As The World Turns, Santa Barbara, Guiding Light and All My Children.

“Not only is Courtney Simon a gifted writer who has mastered the intricacies of daytime drama, she has been a dedicated member of the Writers Guild of America, East council and a hardworking contributor to a number of union committees, most recently as co-chair of our Diversity Coalition,” noted WGAE president Michael Winship. “No one is more deserving of our Jablow Award.”

Previously announced, John Waters will be presented with the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement, Steve O’Donnell will be honored with the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence and Jelani Cobb will be presented with the inaugural Walter Bernstein Award.