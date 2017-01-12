Couples Court will be in session in the fall. Orion Television will bow the half-hour courtroom strip to air weekdays in syndication. The series from creator/EP David Armour is cleared in 18 of the country’s top 20 markets on stations owned by Tribune, CBS, Sinclair and others.

Trial attorneys Dana and Keith Cutler will be the first married couple to preside over a TV courtroom show with Couples Court. The series will feature couples in crisis sharing their stories of cheating and get help from the ultimate authorities: a husband and wife team who have been married and practicing law together in the same firm for nearly three decades.

In the search for truth, the Cutlers will use technology including GPS, DNA, deleted emails, video surveillance, cell phone forensics and surprise witnesses to confirm or dispel accusations of cheating and deception.

“There is a demand for engaging daytime entertainment, and Couples Court is sure to offer … real-life drama that keeps audiences tuning in day after day,” says John Bryan, President of MGM Domestic Television Distribution. “We are encouraged by the brisk reception in the marketplace and look forward to clearing the show in the remaining parts of the country.”

Couples Court is produced by 79th & York Entertainment and distributed by Orion TV Productions.