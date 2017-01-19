Stephen Rea (The Honourable Woman, V for Vendetta), Richard Schiff (The Affair, Ballers) and Sarah Bolger (Agent Carter, Once Upon a Time) have joined Counterpart, Starz’s upcoming spy thriller, in recurring roles.

From MRC, Anonymous Content and Gilbert Films, Counterpart is the story of Howard Silk (J.K. Simmons), a lowly cog in a bureaucratic agency, who discovers that the agency he works for is really guarding a crossing into a parallel dimension. Through Howard and his “Counterpart” on the other side, the show will navigate themes of identity, what ifs, and lost love.

Schiff will play Director of Diplomacy Roland Fancher, an expert litigator and feared power negotiator between both dimensions in the series – an espionage thriller with a metaphysical twist. ‘Fancher’ is the head of the Office of Interchange’s diplomacy department, responsible for negotiating the exchange of prisoners between worlds. Rea will play Alexander Pope, a charming old-world Englishman and an old friend of Prime, he’s an éminence grise who pulls strings from behind the scenes and knows where all the bodies are buried — sometimes quite literally — in the complex and covert machinations on the “other side.” Bolger is Anna, a mysterious young woman whose appearance on the “other side” threatens to disrupt the tenuous truce between Howard and his counterpart.

Counterpart also stars Olivia Williams, Harry Lloyd, Nazanin Boniadi, Nicholas Pinnock, Sara Serraiocco and Ulrich Thomsen.

Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) directed the first episode. Created and written by Justin Marks, Counterpart is executive produced by Tyldum and Marks with Amy Berg, Gary Gilbert with Gilbert Films, Jordan Horowitz, Keith Redmon and Bard Dorros with Anonymous Content. Simmons also serves as a producer.