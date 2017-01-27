Glee alum Nolan Gerard Funk is set for a recurring role in Counterpart, Starz’s upcoming straight-to-series drama from MRC, Gilbert Films and Anonymous Content. Counterpart is the story of Howard Silk (JK Simmons), a lowly cog in a bureaucratic agency, who discovers that the agency he works for is really guarding a crossing into a parallel dimension. Through Howard and his “Counterpart” on the other side, the show will navigate themes of identity, what ifs, and lost love. Funk will play Angel Eyes, a mysterious guest who has been sent to our world from the other side with deadly purpose. Funk recently wrapped an arc on The Catch for Shondaland and ABC. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and KC Talent in Canada.

Fargo alum Bokeem Woodbine has been cast in a recurring role in Season 2 of WGN America’s Underground. Produced by Sony Pictures TV, the second season of the drama series follows an unremitting struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice. Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, this group of American heroes continues on their harrowing journey to freedom, with legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Aisha Hinds) blazing the trail. Woodbine will play Daniel, a skilled stonemason, who has decided to take freedom into his own hands. He’ll next be seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming.