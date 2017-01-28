A second cast member from ABC’s freshman drama series Conviction has booked a new series regular gig. Manny Montana has been cast in Good Girls, NBC’s drama pilot from The Family creator Jenna Bans.

Written and executive produced by Bans, the drama follows three “good girl” suburban wives and mothers who suddenly find themselves in desperate circumstances and decide to stop playing it safe, and risk everything to take their power back.

NBC

Montana will play Rio, a smart local hustler who recognizes what assets our “good girls” can be to his money laundering business.

The casting is technically in second position to the ABC/ABC Studios freshman drama Conviction, which has not been officially cancelled but is not expected to come back.

Fellow Conviction series regular Emily Kinney just booked a co-starring role opposite Kyra Sedgwick in ABC’s new straight-to-series drama Ten Days in the Valley.

Graceland alum Montana also recently booked a recurring role on Fox’s sophomore drama Rosewood through the end of the season. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Trademark Talent.