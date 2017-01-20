Content Media has boarded international rights on Sundance doc Cries From Syria. The film, directed by Oscar and Emmy nominee Evgeny Afineevsky, is world premiering in Park City. Content will begin introducing the pic to buyers at the EFM in Berlin next month. HBO acquired the important doc last week and will premiere it on March 13 domestically.

An intense portrayal of the dire situation in Syria, the film serves as a record of the events that have transpired there since 2011. Incorporating firsthand accounts from activists, child protesters, and a former army general who joined the uprising, Afineevsky has created a powerful and immediate depiction of the recent and current situation in Syria, bearing witness to the resiliency of the people in the wake of their exposure to unthinkable crimes against humanity.

This is the filmmaker’s follow-up to Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom. It also includes an original song written by Diane Warren and recorded by Cher along with the West Los Angeles Children’s Choir.

Afineevsky, Den Tolmor and Aaron I. Butler produced, with David Dinerstein, Daniel Dubiecki, Lara Alameddine, Tomáš Srovnal, Chamsy Sarkis, Bohdan Batruch and Sheila Nevins exec producing. Content is also handling CNN Films’ Sundance entry Legion Of Brothers directed by Greg Barker.