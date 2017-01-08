Constantine, which had a one-season run on NBC, will be back as an animated series for CW Seed. Five-six 10-minute episodes have been ordered. Matt Ryan, who starred in the live-action DC series, will voice the title character.

Greg Berlanti, who oversees the DC universe for the CW, is coming on board with his team as producers to oversee the new Constantine. They will be joined by David S. Goyer, co-creator and executive producer of the original NBC series, as well as the original series’ producer Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment.

The CW kept Constantine alive after the series cancellation with a guest appearance of Ryan on Berlanti’s Arrow. There are no current plans for Ryan to make more live-action appearances on the CW’s DC series but Pedowitz said that the network would like to see him back since his first appearance “added dimension” to Arrow.

CW Seed already is home of the existing Constantine NBC episodes, making an animated series a natural extension.