Connie Britton has put to rest any lingering questions that she might be looking for an early exit from CMT’s Nashville.

In an appearance Wednesday on The Ellen Show, when asked about rumors that she may not be in the show for the entire fifth season, Britton assured that’s not the case. “I’m in. I’m in for the duration,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres. There had been questions early on about Britton’s future on the show and that she had committed to only a limited number of episodes for the series’ 22-episode Season 5 order. Nashville has not been renewed beyond its coming fifth season, so the future of the show itself has not been determined beyond that.

The country music drama was resurrected by CMT and Hulu after it was canceled by ABC after a four-season run. Britton credited the show’s fans for its return. “I have seen in so many ways in my life the power that a unified voice can have,” she said about the reaction to the cancellation. “The fans were just not going to have it.”

Nashville Season 5 returns with a special two-hour episode on CMT on Thursday, January 5 at 9 PM.

Check out the clip above.