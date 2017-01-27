Conan O’Brien and his TBS late-night show are heading to Mexico City. The announcement comes just hours after the president of Mexico canceled plans to meet Tuesday with newly sworn in President Donald Trump after Trump signed an executive order expediting construction of The Wall, and again insisted Mexico is going to pay for it.

Conan Without Borders: Made In Mexico will premiere on March 1.

Conan O’Brien is a rare late-night host who seems to eschew politics yet inserts himself into some significant political stories.

The TBS star made headlines in February 2015 when he and a small crew became the first American late-night show to film in Cuba since the U.S. embargo on that country began in 1962. Conan followed that road trip with a visit to South (and, very briefly, North) Korea, to Qatar with then-First Lady Michelle Obama, and to Armenia. In December, TBS aired his latest road trip, Conan Without Borders: Berlin, at 10 PM ET/PT.

Conan’s Cuba visit came in the thick of then-President Barack Obama’s controversial efforts to normalize relations with that

island nation. Similarly, the show’s Berlin visit debuted as our country was about to swear in Donald Trump, elected on an isolationist platform, and it premiered the same week German Chancellor Angela Merkel advocated for a ban on full-face veils in her country, as she hoped to score another four-year term despite far-right forces there having made some significant gains. With Berlin, as with Cuba, O’Brien said he kept the purpose of his visit simple: Meet the people, play the clown, make friends.

Conan’s show is mulling a change in format though it’s unclear whether that mean going from one hour to 30 minutes a night, or to fewer shows a week, and, or ramping up popular features such as Conan’s road trips, both abroad and domestically, and remote pieces such as the ride-along skits with Kevin Hart.