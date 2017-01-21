Academy Award-winning musician and actor Lonnie Rashid Lynn, better known as the rapper Common, has signed on as an executive producer for Netflix’s Sundance film Burning Sands through his Freedom Road Productions. Common will perform an original song for the closing credits, “The Cross”, which will feature singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas. “The Cross” was written by Common with Karriem Riggins, Robert Glasper and Samora Pinderhuges and is produced by Riggins and Glasper.

Burning Sands takes offers a voyeuristic journey of fraternity hazing through the eyes of one pledgee torn between honoring a code of silence or standing up against the intensifying violence of underground hazing.

“I’m grateful that Freedom Road is a producing partner on this and it was an honor and a joy to create a song for a movie that I’m inspired by,” said Common.

Directed by Gerard McMurray and written by Christine Berg & McMurray, Burning Sands stars Trevor Jackson, Alfre Woodard, Steve Harris, Tosin Cole, DeRon Horton, and Trevante Rhodes. It’s produced by Stephanie Allain, Jason Michael Berman, Reginald Hudlin and Mel Jones, and executive produced by Caroline Connor, Gerard McMurray, Common, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone.

A Mandalay Pictures, Homegrown Pictures, Hudlin Entertainment Production in association with Freedom Road Productions for Netflix, Burning Sands has its world premiere January 24 at the Sundance Film Festival.