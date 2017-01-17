EXCLUSIVE: New Wave Entertainment said today that it is spinning off Comedy Dynamics into a stand-alone entity called the Nacelle Company. Brian Volk–Weiss, founder and CEO of Comedy Dynamics, will be CEO of Nacelle.

Comedy Dynamics is behind such shows as History’s Join or Die with Craig Ferguson, Animal Planet’s Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson and History’s newly announced two-hour special Kevin Hart Presents: The Black Man’s Guide to History. Nacelle will operate with multiple departments including pre- and postproduction, management, development and distribution. It is working on projects with Netflix, HBO, Discovery, Legendary, Hulu, PBS, Lifetime and others.

“Brain has done an outstanding job growing Comedy Dynamics into a market leader,” New Wave CEO Paul Apel said, “and as it continues to grow and expand, we needed to organize the business to address those needs.”

Comedy Dynamics was founded in 2007 as an audio-only label for stand-up releases before expanding into full audio and video specials and becoming an indie leader in stand-up comedy production and distribution. Along with Hart, Comedy Dynamics has worked with comics including Louis C.K., Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffiganand Katt Williams.

“We started our company as an organization focused on comedy, and we have now expanded into other fields such as original scripted series, talk shows and documentaries,” Volk-Weiss said. “Nacelle will house all of our comedy and other projects under one roof.”