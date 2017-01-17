Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee is on the move. Jerry Seinfeld has made Netflix the new home of his Emmy-nominated series. The massive exclusive Netflix comedy deal, which starts this year, also includes two new Seinfeld standup specials as well as the development of scripted and non-scripted comedy programming for the Internet network. The first special will be released later this year.

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee launched on Sony’s Crackle in 2012 and just premiered its ninth season, which will be the last on the free, ad-supported streaming service. The next 24-episode season of Comedians In Cars will launch on Netflix in late 2017 when the library of all existing episodes of the talk show also will migrate from Crackle to Netflix.

“Jerry is known the world over as both a great TV innovator and beloved comic voice,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix. “We are incredibly proud to welcome him to the Netflix comedy family.”

There had been rumblings for months that Seinfeld, who owns Comedians In Cars, would move the show to another streaming platform when his deal with Crackle was up. I hear Acura’s exclusive sponsorship deal for the show expired, and Seinfeld was not keen on Comedians In Cars airing with commercials. Additionally, Netflix offered global reach and a package that Crackle could not match, including standup specials and series development.

While the departure of Comedians In Cars was expected, it is a major loss for Crackle where it had been has been the service’s flagship series, helping it get off the ground with more than 100 million views to date.

“When I first started thinking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes. I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points,” said Seinfeld, who produces, directs and hosts the show. “I am also very excited to be working with Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a guy and a place that not only have the same enthusiasm for the art of stand up comedy as I do, but the most amazing technology platform to deliver it in a way that has never existed before. I am really quite charged up to be moving there.”

Comedians In Cars — which features Seinfeld joining friends for a cup of coffee and a drive in a classic car, sharing stories along the way — will launch on Netflix with 24 new episodes starting in 2017, with subsequent installments following in 2018 and beyond. Sony TV is expected to continue to handle physical production for the series via its company Embassy Row.

In addition to Seinfeld, Netflix recently signed rich deals for standup specials headlined by Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.