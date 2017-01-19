Comcast and Univision have renewed their distribution agreement for carriage of Univision’s Spanish-language broadcast and cable networks as well as its owned-and-operated stations. The deal covers Univision, UniMás and Galavisión as well as the O&Os.

Univision’s local channels in New York and Los Angeles were No. 1 and No. 2 in early and late local newscasts in any language during the most recent November sweep.

The new deal takes effect immediately; terms were not disclosed.

“Univision’s renewal agreement with Comcast, one of the largest content distributors in the country, means that our young and influential viewers will continue to have access to our indispensable news, sports and entertainment content, on one of the most sophisticated and robust TV platforms in the market,” said Tonia O’Connor, Univision’s chief commercial officer and president of content distribution. “Univision has been partners with Comcast for decades and we look forward to continuing our mutual commitment to provide the best programs for multicultural consumers across the country.”

Comcast owns Univision rival Telemundo, which includes its Telemundo network, which spans 210 markets through its 16 owned stations and broadcast and cable affiliates, as well as mun2. Telemundo ranked No. 1 in weekday primetime in key demos in August, September and November.