A&E Network is resurrecting its Emmy-nominated true crime series Cold Case Files.

The network will premiere the rebooted 10-episode series Monday, February 27 at 9 PM, with Danny Glover as narrator.

From Blumhouse Television and independent production studio AMPLE, the new Cold Case Files will explore compelling new cases that have gone cold for years and chronicle the journeys of the detectives who reopened them. The detectives relive the events of the crimes, reveal new twists and revelations, relying on breakthroughs in forensic technology and the influence of social media to help crack the cases. Each hourlong episode will feature a single case that has been left unsolved for years, with cinematic dramatizations and first-person storytelling from the detectives and loved ones who lived through the harrowing experiences.

Spanning 125 episodes, Cold Case Files originally premiered on A&E in 1998 and ran for nearly 10 years. It quickly became the network’s highest rated series, while also being nominated for two Emmys for Outstanding Nonfiction Series.

“’Cold Case Files’ remains one of A&E’s most beloved and successful series of all time,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming for A&E. “The new creative team has infused the franchise with a rejuvenated approach to storytelling at a time when true crime investigation is capturing the nation’s attention more than ever.”

Cold Case Files is produced for A&E Network by AMPLE and Blumhouse Television. Executive producers for AMPLE are Ari Mark and Phil Lott. Executive producers for Blumhouse Television are Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold and Jessica Rhoades. Laura Fleury and Evan Lerner serve as executive producers for A&E. Cold Case Files is distributed internationally by A+E Networks.