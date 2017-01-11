The Coen brothers are partnering with Annapurna Television on The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, a Western anthology series, their first project for TV.

Joel and Ethan Coen wrote the script, will direct and produce the project through their Mike Zoss Productions label. Megan Ellison and Annapurna Television’s President of Television, Sue Naegle, will serve as Executive Producers. Annapurna said it intends to pursue an innovative television and theatrical integrated approach to the project, but didn’t elaborate.

“We are very excited to be working with Megan and Sue on this project,” said Joel and Ethan Coen.

The Coens are the latest of several top film directors who have made the crossover to television. David O. Russell currently has a series set at Amazon with Julianne Moore and Robert De Niro attached to star, and J.J. Abrams has The Nix set at Warner Bros TV with Meryl Streep attached to star and produce.

The brothers wrote the script for George Clooney’s upcoming directorial effort Suburbicon. They’re repped by UTA.