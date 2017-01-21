Updated with video An embarrassed CNN and MSNBC quickly – but not quickly enough – pulled away from live coverage of Madonna’s f-bomb fueled speech at the March on Washington. Both channels let three of the utterances slip through.

“I just need to apologize for the multiple f-bombs by Madonna,” said CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin. “That happens, and we apologize here at CNN for that.”

“F*ck you!,” Madonna said after denouncing this “new age of tyranny” and “this horrific moment of darkness.”

MSNBC

CNN posted video – with bleeps – on its YouTube channel, which you can watch above. Here’s a photo, at left, of the big moment on MSNBC.

“It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f*ck up,” the singer, wearing a black version of the ubiquitous pink cat-eared knit cap, said from the march stage. “The revolution starts here, the fight for the right to be free, to be who we are, to be equal. Let’s march together through this darkness and with each step know that we are not afraid, that we are not alone, that we will not back down. That there is power in our unity and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity.

“And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, f*ck you. F*ck you!”

“Ok,” said Baldwin. “We’re going to pull out of that because of some of the language used. It’s Madonna.”

After a panel discussion, CNN cut back to Madonna for a quick snippet of her live musical performance. CNN has not yet posted the Madonna video – bleeped or otherwise – on its YouTube page of march coverage.