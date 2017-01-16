CNN on Monday said it remains behind its Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta, issuing a statement of support (read it below) after incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer over the weekend said Acosta should apologize for his behavior. This is the latest back and forth since Acosta and President-elect Donald Trump got into an exchange during Trump’s press conference Friday morning.

During the presser, Trump’s first since July, he took aim directly at CNN for its reports on a Buzzfeed story alleging that Russia had damaging information about the incoming President. Trump then refused to take a question from Acosta. “I’m not going to give you a question,” he said, as Acosta tried several times to ask something. “You are fake news,” Trump said. He also called CNN a “terrible organization.”

CNN responded immediately Friday defending its reporting on the Buzzfeed story. On Sunday, Spicer went on Fox News’ MediaBuzz and said Acosta should apologize to Trump. Here’s how CNN responded to that today:

This all comes as Esquire magazine reported over the weekend via transition team sources that there is a push underway to boot the media from the White House press room. Instead, those source said, the press corps would be housed off-site at either the White House Conference Center or to a space in the Old Executive Office Building, next door to the White House.

Spicer told Esquire there has been no decision but that “there has been some discussion about how to do it,” adding on Twitter that a new location would allow for more reporters. Critics say it’s an attempt to restrict access. The topic was raised on the weekend Beltway shows: