CNN has apologized for a segment on New Day this morning in which a commentator described Wikileaks founder Julian Assange as a “pedophile who lives in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.”

We've deleted a tweet that included a video clip from New Day earlier this morning. Here's our statement: pic.twitter.com/qJqTtzy69T — New Day (@NewDay) January 4, 2017

Apology came after Wikileaks tweeted a threat to sue CNN for defamation over the segment, unless, within 48 hours, it air a one-hour “expose of the plot.”

We have issued instructions to sue CNN for defamation:https://t.co/YLfyQ9ROCy Unless within 48h they air a one hour expose of the plot. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 4, 2017

All this, the morning after Fox News Channel aired Sean Hannity’s interview with Assange about Wikileaks’ release of hacked DNC emails.