CNBC is ramping up its business-based primetime slate. The network has renewed Jay Leno’s Garage and The Filthy Rich Guide, given a pilot order to Back in The Game, a sports-focused project with MLB star Alex Rodriguez and executive produced by Michael Strahan, and set three projects in development including The Fame Economy (working title) with Hank Azaria.

The network has renewed both Jay Leno’s Garage and The Filthy Rich Guide for third seasons. In Jay Leno’s Garage, Jay Leno hosts the series that explores all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay’s hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels.

Jay Leno’s Garage is produced by Original Productions, a FremantleMedia Company, and Kitten Kaboodle, with Jay Leno, Philip D. Segal, Sarah Whalen, and Jeff Bumgarner as executive producers. Abby Schwarzwalder serves as co-executive producer. Jim Ackerman and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

Half-hour The Filthy Rich Guide catalogues the ways in which the .001 percent spend their money with a guide to the best that (a ridiculous amount of) money can buy. Produced by Cineflix with Dave Hamilton and Mike Riley serving as executive producers. Jim Ackerman is the executive producer for CNBC.

CNBC has given a pilot order to Back in the Game (working title) with former major league baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez to serve as host. The show, from executive producer Michael Strahan, will focus on former athletes in financial distress. One former athlete, guided by Rodriquez and a stable of influential mentors, will get a second chance to earn a job or build a business.

In addition to The Fame Economy, CNBC also announced two other projects in development: Ms. Fortune (working title) and I Got a Guy (working title).

“We’ve always said business is a great backdrop for storytelling,” said Jim Ackerman, EVP, Primetime Alternative, CNBC. “We continue to build on our momentum and deliver more originals that stay true to our DNA.”

See details of CNBC’s new projects below:

New Pilot Order:

“Back in the Game” (working title)

Produced by SMAC Entertainment and Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola, Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz as executive producers.

It’s a story we hear all too often. A pro athlete heads into retirement, only to find themselves in financial free-fall. With no more games to play or big paychecks to cash, the future can often look bleak to those athletes struggling to adjust and adapt. But help may be on the way. From executive producer Michael Strahan and hosted by Alex Rodriguez, “Back in the Game” (working title), pairs ex-athletes in serious financial distress with money-savvy mentors who can help them get back on their feet. Whether the game plan involves launching a second career, starting a new business, or just finding a way out of crushing debt, the mentors are ready to guide these former stars to their next great play. But after years of living large, will they be willing to listen to their new coach?

New Projects in Development:

“The Fame Economy” (working title)

Produced by Whalerlock Industries with Chris Cowan and Hank Azaria as executive producers.

Could “fame” be the world’s most precious commodity? Is celebrity quantifiable in dollars? Can a youtube star out earn an A list actor? How does a tweet generate six figures? And what if YOU’RE the commodity? What are the hidden costs of fame? Be it the price of maintaining your privacy … or the psychological expense of being judged for your looks or … your box office? Emmy award winning actor Hank Azaria is out to tackle fame and provide an inside look at what it’s like emotionally, psychologically and economically to navigate through an industry that is ultimately all about the bottom line.

“Ms. Fortune” (working title)

Produced by A. Smith & Co. with Arthur Smith, Frank Sinton, and Rupert Dobson as executive producers.

For too many of us, living the life we want means spending money we don’t have. And when the credit card bills and mortgage payments become unmanageable… the results can be nothing short of disastrous. Personal finance expert Danisha Danielle Wrighster has been there: a broke single mother in her early twenties, she bootstrapped her way to a highly successful career as a commercial real estate broker and investor. Now she’s determined to help a debt-plagued family step back from the brink by giving the tools and tough love they need to get back on the path to economic independence. Following her plan will mean real sacrifice… but in the end, it will also mean freedom.

“I Got a Guy” (working title)

Produced by Left Hook Media and Endemol Shine North America with Scott Teti and Matt Odgers as executive producers.

“I Got a Guy” (working title) follows a group of animated, life-long friends from Staten Island who’ve yet to come up with an idea or product too far-fetched for them to invest in. Without MBAs (or even college degrees) these men prove that grit, ingenuity, and imagination may be the real key to success. Of course, it helps that somebody’s always “got a guy” with the right connection or a good hook-up.