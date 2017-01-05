TBS is prepping Clueless Gamer, a series based on the viral Conan segments in which Conan O’Brien checks out buzzy new video game titles, frequently with a famous celebrity, and riffs on the action.

Longtime O’Brien collaborator Jeff Ross. principal at O’Brien’s Conaco production company, noted Clueless Gamer in an interview with Deadline. It is one of several TBS series on Conaco’s portfolio, along with O’Brien’s late-night talk show, Conan, new comedy series People of Earth, which was recently renewed for a second season, and the upcoming animated comedy series Final Space. The company also is working on a deal with Snapchat for original content, Ross said.

The Clueless Gamer segments, which number 35 as of the last count, have racked up millions of views on YouTube. Some of the video game titles O’Brien has chosen for the segment include Final Fantasy XV, which he tackled with game-fan Elijah Wood, along with Gears of War 4, Overwatch, Mario Kart 8, Assassin’s Creed, and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, to name a few.

In spinning off Clueless Gamer, Conaco and Turner are taking a page from the playbook of other late-night comedy talkers that have turned popular segments into unscripted series, including The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon‘s Lip Sync Battle, which became hit for Spike TV, and Late Late Show with James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke and Drop the Mic, which, in competitive situations, sold to Apple Music and TBS, respectively.

Below is a clip of a recent Clueless Gamer segment in which O’Brien tries Final Fantasy XV with Elijah Wood: