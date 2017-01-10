With the College Football Playoff National Championship game on ESPN last night, most of the Big 4 and the CW fielded a relatively sparse team – with not much movement.

Despite the competition on cable, ESPN’s corporate sibling ABC was actually the only net to put to go full originals with Week 2 of the latest season of The Bachelor (2.1/6) and a double shot of The Big Fan. The top show of the night on the Big 4, the two-hour romance reality show was even with last week’s premiere. With a big drop from its lead-in, the Matthew McConaughey starring 10 PM Big Fan scored a 1.0/3 and the 10:30 PM Aaron Rodgers episode took a fall to 0.7/3. Overall, like last week, ABC won the night among adults 18-49 in the broadcast arena with a 1.7/6 rating while an encore heavy CBS took the viewership top spot with 5.72 million watching.

Of course, the real big winner for Monday night was the Clemson Tigers and ESPN – kind of.

The former were undisputed victors because they pulled off a surprise 35-31 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the CFP Championship last night. In the case of ESPN, the sports channel will win the night on both broadcast and cable but at a cost. With a 15.8 overnight rating, last night’s CFP Championship is down 15% from last year when Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 on January 11, 2016.

NBC’s only original offering of the night was The New Celebrity Apprentice (1.1/3). Likely to please former host and current President-elect Donald Trump, the now Arnold Schwarzenegger fronted show was down 15% in the key demo from its series low season debut on January 2. The second week of the last Trump hosted Celebrity Apprentice pulled in a 1.7/5 rating on January 12, 2015. Perhaps tempering any potential tweet from the PEOTUS, that was also a drop of 15% among adults 18-49 from the week before.

RelatedGovernator Bows Before President-Elect In ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Ratings – But Why?

The solo original from the House of Moonves last night, CBS’ The Odd Couple (1.0/3) was even with its January 2 show