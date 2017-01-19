Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris has been cast as a regular on Claws, TNT’s darkly comedic drama starring Niecy Nash that recently was picked up to series with a 10-episode order. Set in a South Florida nail salon, the dramedy hails from executive producers Rashida Jones, Will McCormack and Janine Sherman Barrois, who serves as showrunner.

Written/co-executive produced by Eliot Laurence and directed by Nicole Kassell, Claws follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County, where there is a lot more going on than silk wraps and pedicures.

Norris will play Uncle Daddy, a dangerous Dixie Mafia crime boss who is deeply Catholic and actively bisexual. He replaces Peter Firth, who played the role in the pilot. On Claws, Norris joins co-stars Nash, Carrie Preston, Harold Perrineau, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes, Jack Kesy, Karrueche Tran, Kevin Rankin and Jason Antoon.

Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train produces in association with Warner Horizon Television and Turner’s Studio T.

Norris, known for his roles on AMC’s Breaking Bad and CBS’ Under the Dome, recently took a comedic turn with an arc on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory. He is repped by CAA and Industry Entertainment.